Delaware State Unversity

Delaware State University signs a Memorandum of Understanding with the U.S. Agency for International Development.
Delaware State University hosts a vaccination event Wednesday as it sets lofty goals for the amount of students, faculty, and staff to be vaccinated. The…
Delaware State University and the Inner City Cultural League of Dover held their annual Dr. Martin Luther King National Holiday Program Monday.The event…
Delaware State University is partnering with the Propel Center, a new global Historically Black Colleges and Universities Headquarters for Innovation The…
Delaware State University gets a $500,000 grant to help New Castle County businesses with COVID support.DSU’s College of Business received the New Castle…
President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Delaware State University President Tony Allen to lead his inaugural committee.Allen says this inauguration will look…
Delaware State University is partnering with the Thurgood Marshall College Fund to research gun violence.DSU joins three other HBCU’s - Coppin State…
Delaware State University gets $1 million dollars from Bank of America for a jobs partnership to help students of color.The initiative will help students…
Delaware State University students leave for the Thanksgiving holiday this week and will conclude the fall semester entirely online, but university…
COVID-19 numbers in Delaware have returned to a level not seen since the spring and early summer.A recent study concluded that Delaware’s early efforts to…