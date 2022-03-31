UD and DSU make budget requests to the Bond Bill Committee

It was higher education day before the Bond Bill Committee in Dover, and the University of Delaware is asking for help keeping its facilities modern and up to date.

On the last day of Bond Bill Committee hearings, UD President Dennis Assanis made the case for the university’s $76.5 million request.

It includes $20 million for campus-wide deferred maintenance, $50 for engineering facilities, and $6.5 million for the Financial-Technology Hub on the STAR Campus.

The funding for engineering facilities is to help UD compete with major universities in neighboring states.

Assanis points to Penn State University receiving over $300 million from Pennsylvania and Rutgers University receiving $400 million over time from New Jersey for its engineering buildings.

He says if Delaware can help UD - it will help keep kids in state.

"Delaware needs to make similar investments, and we need to do it quickly to help keep Delawareans in the state for both their education and career. This is why we're requesting the one-time capital investment of $50 million for our engineering facilities," said Assanis.

Assanis notes the university is making extensive investments to drive progress in health care, engineering, and business to help Delawareans benefit today and in the future.

Delaware State University makes its request for capital funding to the Bond Bill Committee.

DSU wants $3 million for its Interdisciplinary Rehabilitation Research Center which would be housed at the old Dover Library, $7 million for upgrades to Alumni Stadium, and $15 million for deferred maintenance.

Those deferred maintenance needs include ADA compliance, fire and safety, and electrical and mechanical upgrades.

The university also asked for $1.2 million for technology upgrades.

"It's the sum of its parts so again we think that our $26.2 million ask is an important one. It continues to drive our growth, matches our strategic plan, and we believe will serve not only our university community but the state of Delaware in general," said DSU President Tony Allen.

Allen notes federal funding for the old Dover Library and private support for the stadium will help with those projects.