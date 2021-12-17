Delaware State University is discussing a booster mandate

While the University of Delaware is requiring all students get a COVID-19 booster for the spring semester, Delaware State University is still determining whether it will follow suit.

DSU officials are considering a booster mandate.

But Michelle Fisher, DSU’s associate vice president for campus health services, says they aren’t there yet.

"Part of that reason is because the CDC still has not changed its definition for being fully vaccinated, and the American College Health Association has not taken a position on that one way or the other," said Fisher. "But we are discussing it because it is extremely important and we have had several vaccination clinics on campus and will continue to do that to make the boost of vaccine available."

Fisher does say students are encouraged to get the booster.

"And we are, at this point, going to strongly encourage it until we make a determination of whether we're going to mandate it or not," said Fisher.

Over 90% of Delaware State University students have been vaccinated, and they tested once a week. Those not vaccinated for religious and medical exemptions are tested twice a week.

UD’s booster mandate requires all students whether they attend classes in-person or online to get a booster shot because the university says any student has access to campus facilities.

