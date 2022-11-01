© 2022 Delaware Public Media
DSU reports record enrollment

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published November 1, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT
Delaware State University sets a new record in enrollment.

For the first time in the university’s 131-year history, Delaware State University has enrolled more than 6,200 students.

And enrollment is up 33% since 2017.

This is the fourth time in five years DSU has increased enrollment, part of its goal to reach 10,000 students by the end of the decade.

DSU cites a few key factors in the increase, including enhancements to the state-funded INSPIRE Scholarship Program. Of the nearly 700 first-year in-state students, 67% are INSPIRE scholars.

This year’s entire first-year class totals more than 1,400, which is a record.

DSU’s Early College School has also been a factor. This fall, it added 7th and 8th grades, pushing enrollment to nearly 600 students. Over the last five years 67% of grads chose to go to DSU.

The university also saw significant increases in graduate and online enrollment at 5.7% and 56.8% respectively.

