-
The Delaware River and Bay Authority released a study on the economic impact of the Cape May-Lewes Ferry on the region.The independent study found that…
-
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is paying tribute to healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 Pandemic. in Delaware and New Jersey this month. The…
-
In an effort to reduce maritime pollution, the Cape May-Lewes Ferry’s (CMLF) entire food service operation has joined Surfrider’s Ocean Friendly Program.…
-
A pleasure boating club is expanding its operations at the Delaware beaches.The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is partnering with Freedom Boat Club Delaware to…
-
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry (CMLF) is earning recognition for its efforts to go green.The Ferry is a new member of the Passenger Vessel Association’s (PVA)…
-
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is gearing up for the summer season. Additional customers means a need for additional staff. And the Delaware River and Bay…
-
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is raising some vehicle fares this season. One-way fares for vehicles between April and October currently range from $34 to $116.…
-
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is earning additional national recognition. The Ferry recently picked up the 2018 TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence.Delaware…
-
4th of July is one week away and many of you are planning on where you’ll be watching fireworks this year. The Cape May-Lewes Ferry may be an option. The…
-
The Cape May-Lewes Ferry is implementing a fuel surcharge on all vehicle fares starting this week.The charge is in response to rising fuel prices and…