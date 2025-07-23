“Ferry to Rail Adventure” provides vacationers and residents another summer option

The Cape May – Lewes Ferry has launched a new “Ferry to Rail Adventure” for the last half of the summer.

The new package allows vacationers and Delawareans to experience a land and sea day taking the ferry to Cape May, NJ and then participating in rail biking.

“One of the things we're always looking to do is to tie in with attractions on both sides of the Bay to enhance our vacationers and visitors, and even residents who are looking for something different to do. Enhance the experience in the Twin Capes Region,” said Jim Salmon public information officer for the Delaware River and Bay Authority – which operates the Cape May - Lewes Ferry

The excursions will take place every Tuesday prior to Labor Day, and the Ferry is partnering with Revolution Rail’s Cape May Run.

Salmon describes what is offered.

"Which combines breathtaking scenery of the ferry with the thrill of rail biking, and you may want to ask yourself what's rail biking? Well, rail biking is rehabilitated, underutilized railroad lines that have been converted to rail biking routes where individuals can get on a rail bike and bike the path where a train used to roll," said Salmon.

The “Ferry to Rail Adventure departs from the Lewes Terminal, and the package includes round-trip foot passage on the ferry, shuttle transportation in Cape May and Revolution Rail’s Cape May Run.

You have to catch the 8:45 or 10 am ferry for the noon or 2 pm rail biking tour, and you can return at 4:30 or 6 pm from Cape May, chosen at the time of purchase.

Tickets for adults are $112 and it’s $99 for children and $90 for infants. They can be purchased on the ferry’s website.