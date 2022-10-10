Crime Stoppers debuts new kiosk at the Lewes Ferry Terminal

A new Crime Stoppers Kiosk is at the Lewes Ferry Terminal.

The new informational kiosk debuted last week, and it will display Amber Alerts, wanted fugitive features, arrested posters, special features, law enforcement recruiting information, and general Crime Stoppers program information.

It will also highlight where community members can go for additional information, and Delaware River and Bay Authority spokesperson Jim Salmon says it also can take people to a tip submission form.

"A - what I would term - a QR code that you can scan with your phone, and use the form on your phone or tablet to fill out and submit it via the Crime Stopper website," said Salmon.

That feature is important because you cannot submit any tips at the kiosk directly.

Salmon says the kiosk is in a spot in the terminal where it can be seen by many people.

"It's a high traffic area. Approximately a million people will use the ferry service both ways for a calendar year. So that's quite a number of people walking through the terminal,” said Salmon. “In addition to that we have people that come to Grain on the Rocks for dinner that aren't necessarily taking the ferry."

Salmon believes this kiosk is a first of its type here in Delaware.

Crime Stoppers raised the money and decided to bring the kiosks to Delaware to increase tip submissions and inform the community about relevant crime information.