The Green

Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum highlights HBCU marching bands

By Martin Matheny
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:13 AM EDT
Grambling State University Marching Band 2022 Acrylic, marker and fabric on unstretched canvas 73 x 102 inches © Keith Duncan
Keith Duncan
/
Fort Gansevoort, New York
Grambling State University Marching Band
2022
Acrylic, marker and fabric on unstretched canvas
73 x 102 inches
© Keith Duncan

This weekend marks the beginning of college football season, and for many, a big part of any college football experience is halftime.

That’s when college marching bands take center stage - and some of the best in the nation are marching bands at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, like the Approaching Storm at Delaware State University

This fall, the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover celebrates that HBCU band tradition with a new exhibit called "Battle of the Bands," with art by New Orleans-based artist Keith Duncan.

And in this edition of Arts Playlist, Martin Matheny talks to the Biggs Museum Director of Learning & Engagement Kate Huffman, and Chief Curator Laura Fravel about this exhibition.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
