Arts Playlist: Shilpi at the Mezzanine Gallery

The work of a Middletown artist is on display at the Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

India-born Shilpi, who now works and teaches in northern Delaware, creates art in a variety of media - oils, charcoal, and acrylics to name a few. But throughout her work, her inspiration remains the same, she says.

“In every medium and every style, I'll choose nature," she says. "Nature is my inspiration.”

Shilpi's 'Majestic Ganesha'

One feature of her work is her use of bright colors in works connected to Indian art’s Madhubani tradition.

“You know, when they started, they started with natural colors. Natural dyes are so bright and maybe I can say talkative. When you see something bright it feels like you're connecting [with] something," she says.

Her work features animals, scenes from nature, and intricate patterns. One such work is called Peacocks in Paradise.

“You can see that those peacocks are talking, or they're enjoying the sunrise," she says. "And whoever is watching them, or maybe the divine is watching them. Whoever - like me, also watching them - feeling the same feeling.”

Shilpi’s exhibition, “Divine Nature,” is on display at the Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington’s Carvel State Office Building through August 29. Admission to the exhibition is free.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.