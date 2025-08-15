© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Shilpi at the Mezzanine Gallery

By Martin Matheny
Published August 15, 2025 at 10:48 AM EDT
'Magnolia 1' by Shilpi
Shilpi
'Magnolia 1' by Shilpi

The Delaware Div. for the Arts’ continues its work spotlighting First State artists at its Mezzanine Gallery at the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington.

This month, the gallery's exhibition features Shilpi, a Middletown-based artist.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, she speaks with DPM's Martin Matheny about her art.

DPM's Martin Mathney interviews Middletown artist Shilpi

The work of a Middletown artist is on display at the Delaware Division of the Arts Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

India-born Shilpi, who now works and teaches in northern Delaware, creates art in a variety of media - oils, charcoal, and acrylics to name a few. But throughout her work, her inspiration remains the same, she says.

“In every medium and every style, I'll choose nature," she says. "Nature is my inspiration.”

Shilpi's 'Majestic Ganesha'
Shilpi's 'Majestic Ganesha'

One feature of her work is her use of bright colors in works connected to Indian art’s Madhubani tradition.

“You know, when they started, they started with natural colors. Natural dyes are so bright and maybe I can say talkative. When you see something bright it feels like you're connecting [with] something," she says.

Her work features animals, scenes from nature, and intricate patterns. One such work is called Peacocks in Paradise.

“You can see that those peacocks are talking, or they're enjoying the sunrise," she says. "And whoever is watching them, or maybe the divine is watching them. Whoever - like me, also watching them - feeling the same feeling.”

Shilpi’s exhibition, “Divine Nature,” is on display at the Delaware Division of the Arts’ Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington’s Carvel State Office Building through August 29. Admission to the exhibition is free.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
