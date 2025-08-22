The Green - August 22, 2025 Listen • 50:38

State Ed. Secretary discusses latest student testing scores

Delaware’s 2025 statewide assessment results reveal only a 1% increase in math and reading proficiency rates for grades 3-8.

Relatively stagnant test scores have become a familiar theme for the First State as school districts continue to work on making up for COVID learning loss and return proficiency rates to pre-pandemic levels.

This struggle persists while the state is in the process of overhauling its core education funding formula in the hopes of making more equitable investments and improving student outcomes.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich spoke with Education Secretary Cindy Marten about her reaction to the latest assessment scores, how the state is moving forward and what countywide reassessments mean for the new funding formula.

DPM State Politics reporter Sarah Petrowich interviews State Ed. Secretary Cindy Marten about state student assessment scores

University of Delaware student examines lessons from Texas flood

Last month's flooding in Texas killed over 130 people with Kerr County receiving the most damage and deaths.

In the aftermath of the flood, the response to the disaster came from far and near, and included University of Delaware doctoral student Julie Elliott as she studied the disaster response

This week Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry sits down with Julie Elliott to discuss the scene in Texas right after the flooding and the recovery response -- as well as what can be learned about improving flood responses in the future.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD doctoral student Julie Elliott

Arts Playlist: Biggs Museum highlights HBCU marching bands

This weekend marks the beginning of college football season, and for many, a big part of any college football experience is halftime.

That’s when college marching bands take center stage - and some of the best in the nation are marching bands at Historically Black Colleges and Universities, like the Approaching Storm at Delaware State University

This fall, the Biggs Museum of American Art in Dover celebrates that HBCU band tradition with a new exhibit called "Battle of the Bands," with art by New Orleans-based artist Keith Duncan.

And in this edition of Arts Playlist, Martin Matheny talks to the Biggs Museum Director of Learning & Engagement Kate Huffman, and Chief Curator Laura Fravel about this exhibition.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviewa Biggs Museum Director of Learning & Engagement Kate Huffman and Chief Curator Laura Fravel

Enlighten Me: Univ. of Delaware football moves up

2025 marks the Univ. of Delaware football program’s transition to FBS Football following its invitation to join Conference USA.

The change is an important milestone for UD athletics, elevating the Blue Hens to the highest level of competition in the NCAA.

However, it also presents UD with some challenges as it navigates unfamiliar terrain.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s University of Delaware Intern Brenden Patterson reports on how the UD Athletic Dept. is meeting those challenges.