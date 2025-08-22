Delaware Ed. Secretary discusses latest student assessment scores
Delaware’s 2025 statewide assessment results reveal only a 1% increase in math and reading proficiency rates for grades 3-8.
Relatively stagnant test scores have become a familiar theme for the First State as school districts continue to work on making up for COVID learning loss and return proficiency rates to pre-pandemic levels.
This struggle persists while the state is in the process of overhauling its core education funding formula in the hopes of making more equitable investments and improving student outcomes.
Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich spoke with Education Secretary Cindy Marten about her reaction to the latest assessment scores, how the state is moving forward and what countywide reassessments mean for the new funding formula.
DPM State Politics reporter Sarah Petrowich interviews State Ed. Secretary Cindy Marten about state student assessment scores (full interview)