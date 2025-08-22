© 2025 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Delaware Ed. Secretary discusses latest student assessment scores

By Sarah Petrowich
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:16 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media

Delaware’s 2025 statewide assessment results reveal only a 1% increase in math and reading proficiency rates for grades 3-8.

Relatively stagnant test scores have become a familiar theme for the First State as school districts continue to work on making up for COVID learning loss and return proficiency rates to pre-pandemic levels.

This struggle persists while the state is in the process of overhauling its core education funding formula in the hopes of making more equitable investments and improving student outcomes.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich spoke with Education Secretary Cindy Marten about her reaction to the latest assessment scores, how the state is moving forward and what countywide reassessments mean for the new funding formula.

DPM State Politics reporter Sarah Petrowich interviews State Ed. Secretary Cindy Marten about state student assessment scores (full interview)

Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
