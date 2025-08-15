The Green - August 15, 2025 Listen • 50:54

Gov. Matt Meyer: Reassessment fallout and Ed. funding

This week– we bring you an in-depth sit-down with Gov. Matt Meyer.

Meyer joined DPM News Director Tom Byrne and DPM’s state politics reporter Sarah Petrowich earlier this week for a wide-ranging discussion of topics ranging from this week’s General Assembly special session on property reassessment to the massive, proposed date center near Delaware City, the roll-out of recreational use marijuana sales, and more.

Our conversation started with this week’s legislative special session and what it delivered.

Delaware Public Media interview with Gov. Matt Meyer - Part 1 Listen • 14:41

Gov. Matt Meyer: Data center proposal, Port of Wilm. and legal marijuana sales

Our in-depth interview with Gov. Matt Meyer continues with a discussion of Port of Wilmington expansion, the proposed data center project near Delaware City and the start of legal marijuana sales in the First State.

Delaware Public Media interview with Gov. Matt Meyer - Part 2 Listen • 14:11

Gov. Matt Meyer: Facing off with the Trump Administration

We conclude this week's in-depth interview Gov. Matt Meyer on The Green.

The final portion of that interview focuses on the how actions in the nation’s capital are affecting Delaware.

Delaware Public Media interview with Gov. Matt Meyer - Part 3 Listen • 11:26

Arts Playlist: Shilpi at the Mezzanine Gallery

The Delaware Div. for the Arts’ continues its work spotlighting First State artists at its Mezzanine Gallery at the Carvel State Office Building in Wilmington. This month, the gallery's exhibition features Shilpi, a Middletown-based artist with a diverse set of influences and a love for animals, the natural world, and traditional Indian art.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, she speaks with DPM's Martin Matheny about her art.