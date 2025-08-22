University of Delaware student examines lessons from Texas flood
Last month's flooding in Texas killed over 130 people with Kerr County receiving the most damage and deaths.
In the aftermath of the flood, the response to the disaster came from far and near, and included University of Delaware doctoral student Julie Elliott as she studied the disaster response.
This week Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry sits down with Julie Elliott to discuss the scene in Texas right after the flooding and the recovery response -- as well as what can be learned about improving flood responses in the future.
DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD doctoral student Julie Elliott