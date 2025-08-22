© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Education
The Green

University of Delaware student examines lessons from Texas flood

By Joe Irizarry
Published August 22, 2025 at 10:15 AM EDT
University of Delaware doctoral student Julie Elliott surveys the response to July 2025 flooding in Texas
Julie Elliott
University of Delaware doctoral student Julie Elliott surveys the response to July 2025 flooding in Texas

Last month's flooding in Texas killed over 130 people with Kerr County receiving the most damage and deaths.

In the aftermath of the flood, the response to the disaster came from far and near, and included University of Delaware doctoral student Julie Elliott as she studied the disaster response.

This week Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry sits down with Julie Elliott to discuss the scene in Texas right after the flooding and the recovery response -- as well as what can be learned about improving flood responses in the future.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews UD doctoral student Julie Elliott

The Green
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
