Nat'l Weather Service confirms tornado Tuesday during Tropical Storm Isaias

The National Weather Service says it was a single tornado that delivered damage to the First State during Tuesday’s tropical storm.

The EF-1 tornado went from Dover to Middletown, traveling 29.2 miles in 30 minutes.

That’s the longest distance a tornado had covered in Delaware since records started being kept in the 1950’s, topping the previous mark of 13 miles in 1988. It had an estimated maximum width of 200 yards.

EF-1 is one of the weaker tornado classifications. EF-1 is one of the weaker tornado classifications with winds between 86-110 mile per hour. This tornado had maximum winds of 105 miles per hour.

The last tornado in Delaware was an EF-2 last year in Laurel.

The tornado initially touched down in the vicinity of the Eagle Meadows

Apartment Homes on Sorghum Mill Road in Kent County, It finally dissipated between Mount Pleasant and Glasgow in New Castle County, however it is possible it extended into Cecil County, Maryland.

No injuries or fatalities were reported. However, it downed plenty of power poles and lines, toppled trees and ripped roofs off businesses and homes.