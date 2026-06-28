Wilmington City Councilmember seeks to extend timeline on controversial Bancroft Parkway apartments

Homeowners in the neighborhood along Wilmington’s Bancroft Parkway are staunchly opposed to a proposed 12-story apartment complex.

If approved by the city, the 193-unit complex would be at the intersection of Bancroft and West 11th Street. It would also have a coffee shop on the ground hall.

City Councilmember Chris Johnson is preparing a resolution extending the 90-day timeline to consider the developer’s rezoning applications.

“This is essentially really just a housekeeping matter as we are continuing to engage with the public on this project,” Johnson said. “I hosted a town hall a few weeks ago regarding this project, and we are having robust discussions with the community as we continue to work towards moving forward as a West Side community.”

If approved at the July 2 meeting, the resolution will grant a 90-day extension to the city’s Planning Commission, moving the review period through October.

About 100 neighbors near the proposed development have signed a petition against the development’s approval.

The Protect Bancroft Parkway initiative, the same group, claimed they’re in favor of addressing Wilmington’s housing shortage, but that this project doesn’t include affordable units and, as one petitioner says, is “out of character” aesthetically.

Brendan Kennealey lives in the neighborhood and is part of the initiative. He’s against the project and said it doesn’t make sense for the neighborhood.

“What you're talking about is a neighborhood of it's a mix of single family, there's twins, there's townhouses,” Kennealey said. “It's literally a residential neighborhood with a green parkway, big mature trees. The parkway is a signature part of Wilmington that's beautiful.”

Currently, the zoning for the properties allows for a maximum of three stories. The proposed building, which will have stepped massing, will have 12 stories at its tallest point.

The Wilmington Reddit page has seen some discussion on the matter, with some alleging the residents against the development are “arguing in bad faith.”

“We need housing near transit, jobs, etc.,” one Redditor said. “NIMBY'ism at its finest, here. If you want to protect green space and keep people from building out in the country and destroying natural resources[. Quit] screaming about housing that makes sense.”

“Wow, this project sounds great,” another commenter said. “More housing in a desirable area is a good thing.”

Council will vote on the rezoning decision extension July 2.