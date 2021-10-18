-
Healthcare providers Bayhealth and PAM Health are working together to expand rehabilitation services across Central and Southern Delaware.The…
Delmarva Power is looking to prep its local energy grid ahead of potential severe winter weather.Every year, Delmarva Power identifies a set of electric…
Changes have been made to make the Kent County Recorder of Deeds website more user-friendly.The Kent County Recorder of Deeds Office unveiled its new…
The Central Delaware Chamber of Commerce (CDCC) is losing its long-time president.The CDCC Board of Directors announced this week that its president Judy…
The resurgence of COVID cases forces another Delaware event to come up with a Plan B.The Mispillion Art League is scaling back plans for next month’s 2021…
Visitors will find a new exhibition at Historic Odessa Foundation Visitors Center Gallery.The Wonders of Wildlife: Paintings and Prints by Richard Clifton…
The City of Milford announces a new Community Grant Program.Milford officials recently approved using some of its federal American Rescue Plan Act funding…
A new group forming in Central Delaware seeks to help those in need. The Central Delaware Interfaith Alliance ramps up this week. Jon Rania is among those…
DelDOT and DNREC’s Division of Parks and Recreation are planning the third phase of the Capital City Trail.The trails second phase along Route 10 from the…
Delaware State University is now part of the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Innovation Corps. DSU joins the I-Corps’ new northeast hub - led by…