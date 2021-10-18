-
More money will be available for residents and local governments recovering from a hurricane last year. This round will help prepare the state for future…
-
The list of those eligible for assistance related to Tropical Storm Isaias last summer is expanding. Private nonprofits in New Castle County affected by…
-
Delaware is seeking federal aid for the storms it saw last month.Gov. John Carney submitted a request to President Donald Trump for a federal disaster…
-
Gov. John Carney signed an executive order Thursday creating a fund for people whose homes were affected by recent storms.State officials say more than…
-
The National Weather Service says last week’s tropical storm is now responsible for three tornadoes in the First State.The National Weather Service in…
-
The city of Dover remains in a state of emergency and cleanup efforts continue in the wake of last week’s tornado. The city is bringing in the disaster…
-
The First State experienced three confirmed tornadoes last week, prompting some to wonder if Delaware should expect more to touch down in the future. Kent…
-
The National Weather Service confirms Friday’s severe weather in and around Wilmington did spawn the state’s third tornado in a week. This EF-1 tornado…
-
The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center is asking residents and businesses to report any structural damage from Tropical Storm Isaias. While…
-
The National Weather Service says it was a single tornado that delivered damage to the First State during Tuesday’s tropical storm. The EF-1 tornado went…