Georgetown holding discussion to rescind cottage village enabling ordinance

Georgetown Town Council may consider rescinding its approval of cottage homes being allowed in the town.

Lisa Rohlfing spoke at the Georgetown Council meeting- voicing opinions from what she calls a “group of concerned citizens”, asking that an ordinance allowing cottage homes in Georgetown be repealed.

“We do not feel that the enhanced zoning changes made to Georgetown zoning laws are beneficial to our community or aligned with desired outcomes. 12 units per 1 acre minimum lot size is problematic for existing community structures and established

Little Living LLC Model of a cottage home from developers Little Living, who plan to develop a cottage community in Georgetown.

residential neighborhoods.” she said.

Rohlfing claims that one parcel the law affects -25 acres in size- could result in 300 more homes being built on just that lot.

Recently elected Georgetown mayor Angela Townsend says she agrees.

“I have to agree with the repeal, Gene. So, I’d like for you to place that on the next meeting agenda- that we address it with the cottage living. The majority of people that attended the meetings were against that ordinance. And, to me it's very scary. ” she said.

Townsend adds there’s a number of lots in Georgetown that would allow for a cottage community under the current ordinance.

Georgetown Town Council approved the ordinance allowing cottage communities earlier this year. Then mayor Bill West said it was done in an effort to address housing shortages affecting the town.

The next Georgetown Council meeting is July 13th.