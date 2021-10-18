-
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is teaming up with the University of Delaware on several projects aimed at long-term recovery from the COVID-19…
State officials said Sept. 10 they were helping close to 40 Wilmington households with temporary housing after they were displaced in the historic…
Some Wilmingtonians displaced by flooding from Ida are unhappy with the City and state’s handling of the emergency. The scale of flooding from the…
Delaware’s Emergency Management Agency (DEMA) wants to make sure First State residents stay alert and safe in the event of severe weather.Last week, there…
Delawareans were mostly spared the worst snow in Wednesday's winter storm.The National Weather Service says it will be limited to the northernmost portion…
The application period is now open for FEMA Mitigation grants.There are two grants available for people to apply for through the Delaware Emergency…
Delaware is seeking federal aid for the storms it saw last month.Gov. John Carney submitted a request to President Donald Trump for a federal disaster…
The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is now accepting applications for the new Delaware Resilience fund.The state established the fund to assist…
The National Weather Service says it was a single tornado that delivered damage to the First State during Tuesday’s tropical storm. The EF-1 tornado went…
Tropical Storm Isaias continues to batter states along the East Coast today - including Delaware.The storm made landfall in the Carolina’s overnight as a…