Plaintiffs suing Diamond State Port Corporation seek information from State Auditor

The legal representation in the taxpayer suit against the Diamond State Port Corporation is demanding information from several groups, including the State Auditor’s office.

A subpoena asks the Auditor’s Office to share information gathered during its 2025 audit of the port corporation as part of discovery in a legal challenge to the DSPC’s management. It requests: “Any and all communications” concerning the DSPC, Gulftainer USA, and Enstructure.

That includes communications such as emails, texts, and phone calls the Auditor’s office exchanged with government agencies from 2016 present.

One significant allegation in the taxpayer suit involves a $350 million line of credit the state’s former partner Gulftainer took out on the Port of Wilmington and Edgemoor property where the port expansion is being built. The subpoena asks State Auditor Lydia York to share any documentation or bank statements that became available to her.

In her 2025 audit, York didn’t say the line of credit Gulftainer took was illegal. But she did find the state failed to get the company to abide by its contract, before the state re-partnered with Enstructure.

The lawsuit also subpoenas three banks used to carry out the transaction with Gulftainer. Response to the subpoenas is due later this month.