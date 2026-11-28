Two New Castle County school districts come out in opposition to a controversial federal tax credit program, urging Governor Matt Meyer not to enroll the state in the program.

The Education Freedom Tax Credit was passed in 2025 as part of the “One Big Beautiful Bill” Act. Under the program, individuals can receive a federal income tax credit for up to $1,700 for giving money to education non-profits. Those non-profits then use the contributions to help students find additional learning resources.

In order for Delaware students to benefit, Meyer would have opt the state into the program.

Critics of the program, however, say that it amounts to a voucher program, using taxpayer dollars to fund scholarships to private schools. That was a concern aired by Red Clay Board of Education Vice President Najma Landis, before board members voted to urge Meyer to keep the state out of the program.

“It's important that we keep public funds in public schools,” she said.

Another New Castle County district, Christina, has also come out against the state joining the program . In a letter to Meyer, board members said, “there is no credible pathway for public schools to benefit.”

Red Clay Board member Jennifer Howard said she was concerned that the Delaware School Boards Association has come out in support of the tax credit program.

“The organization that we belong to has a different view on this and also that they're an organization that is supposed to support public education,” she said. “I'm baffled.”

Red Clay Board President Beth Twardus expressed dismay with how the DSBA handled the situation.

“We did not take a vote and we believed that we were going to be seeing a draft of the letter before it was sent to the governor,” she said at a meeting last week. “When we got to our next meeting, the letter was provided to us and had already been sent to the governor.”