The Delaware State Auditor is working on a project to improve how states across the country track COVID-19 data.Every state collects and reports COVID-19…
Delaware’s new State Auditor Kathy McGuiness says the office eroded under her predecessor.Tom Wagner, who served as auditor for nearly three decades,…
State Auditor elect Kathy McGuiness is getting a jump on her transition into office.Deputy Auditor James Spadola says he is stepping down effective…
Democrat Kathy McGuiness will be Delaware’s next State Auditor.McGuiness defeated Republican James Spadola with almost 58% of the vote to become the…
Retiring Republican State Auditor Tom Wagner announced Wednesday he is appointing the GOP candidate for that office to serve as deputy auditor.James…
Kathy McGuiness emerged from a three person primary to become the Democratic nominee for State Auditor.McGuiness received 41.9% of the vote, edging out…
Listen to this week's edition of The Green or individual segments below:The Delaware primary is less than a month away and we are delving into the various…
The 2018 election cycle is now moving into full swing.As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate…
Republicans are again looking for someone to run for State AuditorA week after launching her campaign, Joan Winters has dropped out.Winters cited family…
The race for State Auditor now has a Republican candidate. Joan Winters announced her candidacy to replace 30-year incumbent Republican Tom Wagner who…