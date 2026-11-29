Delaware’s unemployment rate remains unchanged.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.6% in October, holding steady from September.

There are no comparisons to October 2025 because of the federal government shutdown last year.

The national rate sat at 4.1% last month, down from 4.2% in September.

Area unemployment rates – which are not seasonally adjusted – were mostly down with the exceptions being Middletown remaining unchanged and Sussex County up just a tick.

Jobs numbers saw a bigger spike upwards than usual last month as the seasonally adjusted nonfarm numbers were up 1,700 from September.

This was the fifth consecutive month of year-over-year job growth since June - an improvement from the previous eight months when there were declines in seven months in the year-over-year jobs numbers.

Since October 2025, the jobs numbers have seen a net gain of 5,000, a 1% increase, which is ahead of the national growth rate of 0.6% in the same period.

Construction and Wholesale & Retail Trade helped boost the jobs numbers last month with gains of 600 jobs. On the flipside, Leisure and Hospitality recorded the largest decline, shedding 1,100 jobs month over month, and 2,200 year over year.

There were also improvements in weekly and hourly earnings last month with a nearly $20 gain in weekly earnings and almost 50 cent gain hourly earnings for employees.