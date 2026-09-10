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Gov. Matt Meyer announces a new solar and battery storage plan

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published September 10, 2026 at 6:34 PM EDT
Dover's SUN Park has a field of solar panels.
DELAWARE STATE NEWS FILE PHOTO
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DELAWARE STATE NEWS
Dover's SUN Park has a field of solar panels.

Delaware SHINES is a comprehensive solar and battery storage plan recently announced by the state to help lower power bills.  

The program is touted by officials as the state’s first and the country’s most comprehensive solar battery storage program.

SHINES stands for solar and storage home incentive network for economic stability, and it’s designed to make going solar achievable for more households.

The goal is to help families, small businesses and nonprofits to reduce power bills in a collaborative effort between state and local governments, local solar companies and utility companies.

"So what we're doing is we're offering historic levels of financial support up to $10,000 in grants, low entry financing, expanded energy efficiency initiatives largely from Energize Delaware. A typical household can save nearly $400 a year on electricity with rooftop solar now," said Gov. Matt Meyer.

Delaware SHINES integrates the resources already available instead of leaving residents and businesses to put it all together themselves.

Meyer says people shouldn’t have to choose between paying power bills and other necessities to live.

"We want to give Delawareans every tool in the toolbox, to reduce their energy costs,” said Meyer. “We recognize there are Delaware families today that are making really hard choices about whether to pay for daycare or pay a power bill."

The state is also working to layer resources to ensure solar and storage are accessible and make economic sense for families, small businesses and nonprofits.

Residents can get more information about the program at solar.delaware.gov.
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Politics & Government Matt Meyersolar
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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