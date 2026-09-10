Gov. Matt Meyer announces a new solar and battery storage plan

Delaware SHINES is a comprehensive solar and battery storage plan recently announced by the state to help lower power bills.

The program is touted by officials as the state’s first and the country’s most comprehensive solar battery storage program.

SHINES stands for solar and storage home incentive network for economic stability, and it’s designed to make going solar achievable for more households.

The goal is to help families, small businesses and nonprofits to reduce power bills in a collaborative effort between state and local governments, local solar companies and utility companies.

"So what we're doing is we're offering historic levels of financial support up to $10,000 in grants, low entry financing, expanded energy efficiency initiatives largely from Energize Delaware. A typical household can save nearly $400 a year on electricity with rooftop solar now," said Gov. Matt Meyer.

Delaware SHINES integrates the resources already available instead of leaving residents and businesses to put it all together themselves.

Meyer says people shouldn’t have to choose between paying power bills and other necessities to live.

"We want to give Delawareans every tool in the toolbox, to reduce their energy costs,” said Meyer. “We recognize there are Delaware families today that are making really hard choices about whether to pay for daycare or pay a power bill."

The state is also working to layer resources to ensure solar and storage are accessible and make economic sense for families, small businesses and nonprofits.

Residents can get more information about the program at solar.delaware.gov.