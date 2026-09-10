Nanticoke Watershed Alliance finds new home in Seaford

The Nanticoke Watershed Alliance joins in expanded Oyster Park in Seaford, making it their new home and headquarters.

The Nanticoke Watershed Alliance’s new office location is something of a “right palace, right time” scenario, according to its Executive Director Lisa Wool.

The new building comes through the purchase of a property as part of a broader partnership between the City of Seaford, The Chesapeake Conservancy, and the Alliance.

“Each of us were able to pay a third of the cost to buy the property, and then divide it for the different uses that we have. It leaves us in a really good position because now we have an office that we will not have a mortgage or rent." said Wool.

She says the alliance was approached about the new location to be purchased via the pooling of several organizations’ resources, with the property offering each some benefit.

“The city of Seaford is able to use the waterfront portion for a needed sewer upgrade. And the Chesapeake Conservancy, who helped create Oyster Park, is now going to use that section that’s used for the sewer upgrade, after its finished, to add onto the park. So it’s kind of a win-win-win.” she said.

Oyster Park, and NWA’s new building, are located right along the Nanticoke River.

Wool says the Alliance received a grant for around $150,000 to purchase a different property in Maryland but were approached with his opportunity before finalizing a decision. The asking price for NWA’s portion of this new property...

"...Was $150,000. So we felt like it was kind of a sign that this was meant to be.” she told DPM.

The new location will also provide educational opportunities to "families, volunteers, and community members focused on the Nanticoke River, watershed health, native plants, and conservation", which will happen through community engagement events to take place once the office opens, according to Wool.

NWA cuts the ribbon on its new office September 11th.