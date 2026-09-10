Bethany Beach to celebrate 125 years

As the US celebrates its 250th anniversary, the town of Bethany Beach marks its 125th year.

The town, along with the Bethany Beach Cultural Affairs Committee, is celebrating the milestone with an event on September 19 at the Dinker-Irvin Museum. Julie Malewski is the town’s events director.

“The name of the event is “ A Passport to the Past ,” she says. “And the way it works is every guest is welcomed at the entrance with a commemorative passport.”

The passports will guide visitors around the museum and through six areas portraying facets of the town’s history. Malewski says the event is designed to appeal to people of all ages and with all kinds of interests.

"It's not simply a history exhibit, it's an actual interactive event that'll happen and it's something for everybody in typical Bethany Beach fashion,” she says.”

Among the different zones at “A Passport to the Past” are a jazz porch with live music, interactive crafts, and vintage games. Visitors will also have a chance to hear stories from the town’s history.

“There'll be a Bethany Beach Stories tent which will have a reenactor telling stories about back in the day and there'll be a great timeline of events from then and now of Bethany Beach through the 125 years,” Malewski says.

She adds that it is a good chance for people to see the Dinker-Irvin Museum, if they haven’t visited before.

“It's just a way for people to see the museum, because a lot of people still have not been to that museum,” Malewski says. “But it's a great way to explore the history of Bethany and a fun way to do that as well.”

The event is Saturday, September 19 from noon to 5:00 pm, but visitors can explore the museum and the activities at their own pace. More information is at town of Bethany Beach dot com.