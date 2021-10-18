-
Among the legislation that became law last week is a measure aimed at protecting consumers from contracts that renew automatically. It requires that…
A Superior Court judge has temporarily blocked a former Newport police chief convicted of misconduct from taking office as a town commissioner. Michael…
The State of Delaware is fighting to keep its suit against fossil fuel companies over climate change in state court. Delaware’s suitfiled in state…
The federal government announced settlements with opioid manufacturer Purdue Pharma and the family that runs it this week. The First State still has its…
Family and supporters of Jeremy McDole gathered at a block party in Wilmington Wednesday to mark the five-year anniversary of his death at the hands of…
The Delaware Department of Justice took another look at the 2015 police killing of Jeremy McDole after his family renewed claims of new witnesses and a…
The state Department of Justice determined again that a police shooting of a civilian in Delaware was justified. Milford police officers Nigel Golding and…
Delaware’s Attorney General announced she is suing the U.S. Postal Service to stop changes she says may suppress the vote this fall. The suit Delaware and…
For the second time this month, the Division of Civil Rights and Public Trust has concluded police officers were justified in fatally shooting an armed…
Nationwide protests over police brutality have renewed outrage over the 2015 killing of wheelchair-user Jeremy McDole by Wilmington police. Time is…