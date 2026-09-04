Races to Watch: 1st House District primary race is a rematch between two Wilmington Democrats
As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.
The latest race we are featuring is in New Castle County, specifically Wilmington and House District 1, where two Democrats in this Democratic stronghold face off again in a primary after their close race in 2022.
Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier has more on those candidates and where they stand.
Races to Watch: House District 1
DPM's Bente Bouthier examines the candidates and issues in the State House District 1 Democratic primary