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Politics & Government
The Green

Races to Watch: 1st House District primary race is a rematch between two Wilmington Democrats

By Bente Bouthier
Published September 4, 2026 at 8:42 AM EDT
Delaware Public Media

As part of our 2026 Election coverage, Delaware Public Media is highlighting a series of “Races to Watch” ahead of the September Primary.

The latest race we are featuring is in New Castle County, specifically Wilmington and House District 1, where two Democrats in this Democratic stronghold face off again in a primary after their close race in 2022.

Delaware Public Media’s Bente Bouthier has more on those candidates and where they stand.

Races to Watch: House District 1
DPM's Bente Bouthier examines the candidates and issues in the State House District 1 Democratic primary

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Bente Bouthier
Before joining DPM, Bente worked in Indiana's network of NPR/PBS stations for six years, where she contributed daily and feature assignments across politics, housing, substance use, and immigration. Her favorite part of her job is talking on the phone with people about the issues they want to see in the news.
See stories by Bente Bouthier