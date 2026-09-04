Candidate Conversations: Republican Candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Michael Katz

DPM's full-length Candidate Conversation with Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Dr. Michael Katz Listen • 17:35

Dr. Michael Katz is an anesthesiologist and owns a commercial real estate company

He previously served in one term in the Delaware State Senate as a Democrat, winning the North Wilmington 4th District seat in 2008, then losing it to Republican Greg Lavelle in 2012.

He ran for U.S. Senate two years ago under the Independent Party of Delaware banner – finishing third behind the winner Democrat Lisa Blunt Rochester and Republican Eric Hansen.

He is the Delaware GOP's endorsed candidate in this race.

His campaign website is here.

We reached out to candidates run in statewide races for and invited them to sit down with us for a Candidate Conversation.

Candidates in each race are being asked about the same set of topics to allow you to get to know them and compare them.