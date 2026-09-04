Measles cases in Delaware are still centered in one county

After an increase of one case last week, measles cases stay at the same total over Labor Day Weekend.

There are now 23 confirmed measles cases in Delaware and all of them remain in Kent County.

According to the Division of Public Health one person who tested positive was fully vaccinated with both doses while the others were not fully vaccinated.

There are still 13 cases in people 20 and over, two in the 10-19 age group and there’s now eight in the under 10 age range.

DPH reminds residents that vaccination against the measles with two doses is 97% effective, and if you received two doses a booster is not needed.

Someone who has received one dose, or is unsure they received two doses should get a second dose to be fully protected.

According to the CDC, all children receive the two dose MMR vaccine starting at 12 to 15 months followed by a booster at four to six years of age.

For those who want the shot earlier than 12 to 15 months for their kids, the Delaware Department of Insurance recently sent out a bulletin for shots to be covered by health insurers for those six to 11 months.