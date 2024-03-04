State Treasurer Colleen Davis endorses Sarah McBride for U.S. House

After recently exiting Delaware’s U.S. House race herself, State Treasurer Colleen Davis endorses Sarah McBride for Congress.

Davis announced she was ending her congressional bid last week, citing personal and family health concerns, but said she would remain in her current role as treasurer.

On Monday, Davis formally endorsed current State Sen. Sarah McBride (D-Wilmington) for Delaware’s sole seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

“I believe that Delaware deserves servant leaders, and Sarah’s prepared to support and fight for all Delawareans across the entire state," she said.

Davis is the fourth Delaware statewide elected official to endorse McBride, after Attorney General Kathy Jennings, Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro and State Auditor Lydia York.

“I’m confident in the work that she’s capable of, and Sarah and I have worked together over the last several years on a number of different initiatives. I know she’s going to do a great job," she adds.

McBride’s team also announced endorsements from local trade and labor unions, American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees Council 81 and Teamsters Local 326.

AFSCME 81 President Faith Morris says McBride has been "a 100% vote for labor union" and is happy to support her following the international chapter's endorsement.

"She's always been a fierce champion of labor unions, always concerned with our members and what's important to our members... she's the champion for us," Morris says.

McBride and former Delaware State Housing Authority director Eugene Young are now the only two candidates competing in the Democratic primary for U.S. House.

Delaware’s current congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is not running for reelection this year, instead launching her bid for U.S. Senate in hopes of filling Sen. Tom Carper’s seat following his retirement.