-
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act signed last month by President Joe Biden sends millions in the pandemic recovery funding to Delaware.The state…
-
When it comes to creating budgets, it’s pretty safe to say that no two Delaware towns are alike.That’s a conclusion Deputy State Treasurer Liza Davis has…
-
Small towns in Delaware will receive their own pools of federal money from the latest round of COVID relief. The state announced Monday a total of more…
-
Delaware Treasury officials hope lower fees on the state’s education savings accounts entice more people to sign up.Delaware’s 529 education savings plan…
-
State Treasurer Colleen Davis says she was unaware of a policy which did not allow her to drive her state-issued vehicle home.Delaware’s Fleet Services’…
-
The Delaware College Investment Plan (529 Plan) and the State Treasurer’s Office are offering free admission to the Delaware Children’s Museum this week.…
-
The Delaware Treasurer’s Office is introducing a new tool to help people manage their money.State Treasurer Colleen Davis has developed an income…
-
The State Treasurer’s office is returning to Democratic hands.A political newcomer won it back from the GOP.Democrat Colleen Davis ended Republican…
-
We continue our series of Candidate Conversations, part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage and the Delaware Debates we are producing again…
-
We continue our series of Candidate Conversations, part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage and the Delaware Debates we are producing again…