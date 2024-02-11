Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young to step down in March, focusing on campaign for Congress

Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young announces he is stepping down.

Young gave the FY25 budget presentation for DSHA Thursday, closing with the announcement he will step down as director next month.

“This obviously will be my last time presenting to you," Young says at the presentation. "I’ve given my notice to the Governor and our chief of staff, I will be leaving office next month.”

Young was appointed to his position in May 2021 by Gov. John Carney and announced last July he is running for Congress, joining the Democratic primary that includes State Sen. Sarah McBride and State Treasurer Colleen Davis.

Young says he is stepping down to focus on that.

“In order for us to continue to be successful, for us to win, one needs to be spending as much time as they possibly can on this campaign and on this endeavor," Young says.

Young says last quarter, the campaign raised around $100,000 and is expecting that support to increase this quarter.

“Connecting with even more people, talking about some of the issues that affect everyday Delawareans, I want to spend my time doing that and just focus on one thing," Young says.

He adds he is thankful for the opportunity to work in the Carney administration and with DSHA staff and is proud of the housing programs he supported, like mortgage assistance for Delawareans facing foreclosure, and downpayment assistance programs for first responders, teachers, and nurses.

Young previously served as the President and CEO of the Metropolitan Wilmington Urban League, and co-founded Network Delaware. He also ran for Wilmington mayor in 2016, coming in second to current mayor Mike Purzycki in a 8-person Democratic primary.

His last day will be the first week of March.