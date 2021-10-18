-
Delaware voters could see a rematch in the 2020 race for the U.S. House of Representatives. Several Republican candidates for office are running again…
-
The 2020 election cycle is now in full swing.As part of our election coverage, Delaware Public Media is offering a series a Candidate Conversations -…
-
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the…
-
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the…
-
Candidate Conversations are part of Delaware Public Media’s 2020 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are producing again this fall with the…
-
The City of Wilmington has announced the death of a former U.S. Congressman and Wilmington mayor. Harry G. Haskell passed away Thursday at his…
-
Candidates for the Delaware’s lone seat in the U.S. House clashed at the University of Delaware Wednesday.Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester is running…
-
We continue bringing you our series of Candidate Conversations - part of Delaware Public Media’s 2018 Election coverage, and the Delaware Debates we are…
-
Delaware’s Congressional delegation will have a new look come January when Lisa Blunt Rochester will join Senators Tom Carper and Chris Coons on Capitol…
-
On October 19th, Delaware Public Media and the University of Delaware’s Center for Political Communication hosted the 2016 Delaware Debates featuring the…