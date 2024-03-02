election 2024

Races in the 2024 Elections are starting to come into focus and one that’s drawing significant attention in Delaware is the race for Governor.Democratic Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced her bid for the office in September, but her campaign got off to a sluggish start after she paused fundraising to examine and amend past campaign finance reports.This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with Hall-Long to discuss that situation, how she’s positioning herself with voters, and where she stands on some key issues.

Listen • 28:59