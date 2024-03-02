election 2024

-
With the Delaware Superior Court striking down early and permanent absentee voting last week, Democrats and Republicans look to find their own legislative solutions.
The Democratic primary for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat losses a candidate as Colleen Davis departs citing citing health concerns for her and her family.
Attorney General Kathy Jennings says DOJ will file a quick appeal to Friday’s decision and request a verdict in time for November’s general election.
Delaware’s Superior Court strikes down statutes allowing for early voting and permanent absentee status.
Races in the 2024 Elections are starting to come into focus and one that’s drawing significant attention in Delaware is the race for Governor.Democratic Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long announced her bid for the office in September, but her campaign got off to a sluggish start after she paused fundraising to examine and amend past campaign finance reports.This week, Delaware Public Media’s Tom Byrne sits down with Hall-Long to discuss that situation, how she’s positioning herself with voters, and where she stands on some key issues.
Delaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young to step down in March, focusing on campaign for CongressDelaware State Housing Authority Director Eugene Young announces he is stepping down.
Katz served in the Delaware Senate as a Democrat from 2008 to 2012, but now he is running for retiring Senator Tom Carper’s seat under the Independent Party of Delaware banner.