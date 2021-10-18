-
A union representing hundreds of poultry workers in Delaware has staved off an effort to oust it. The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) ruled…
Some Delaware’s legislators are putting their support behind the union drive at an Amazon Warehouse in Alabama. 22 lawmakers from Dover sent a letter to…
Last week’s Supreme Court ruling prohibiting public sector unions from collecting so-called “fair share” fees will affect unions in the First State. Mike…
Sussex County Council plans to take public comments on a right to work ordinance at its meeting next week. It could also vote to approve the proposal…
The City of Wilmington and its Police Department’s union have settled on a new four-year labor contract.The agreement gives rank and file officers in…