State Treasurer Colleen Davis ends bid for U.S. House

The Democratic primary for Delaware’s lone U.S. House seat losses a candidate.

State Treasurer Colleen Davis is dropping out of the race – citing health concerns for her and her family.

That leaves State Senator Sarah McBride and former Delaware State Housing Authority director Eugene Young in the Sept. 10th Democratic primary for U.S. House.

Davis announced in January that she was taking a temporary leave from her duties as State Treasurer after learning she carries a genetic mutation that poses a risk for cancer, as well as undergoing surgery to remove her ovaries and a double mastectomy.

She says those issues and her father's ongoing illness prompted her decision.

"This has all helped clarify my priorities at this time in my life - that family, and our health, always comes first," said Davis in a statement.

Davis has served as State Treasurer since 2019 – and says she plans to continue working in that role.

