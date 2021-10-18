-
Two Sussex County men have developed an on-the-go method to quickly test chickens for bird flu, which could help protect Delmarva’s $3.2 billion poultry…
Delaware poultry farmers are on alert after a recent outbreak of bird flu devastated a Tennessee farm. More than 73,000 birds on a southern Tennessee farm…
The Delmarva Peninsula lies under the Atlantic Migratory flyway, a path waterfowl migrate through. As Europe deals with recent outbreaks of a severe…
Delaware's annual agriculture week kicked off Monday with a focus on the Delmarva Peninsula's biggest industry: poultry. Hundreds of farmers, vendors,…
The current H5N2 avian flu outbreak that began in December has hit 21 states across the country. Though the virus has not touched the Delmarva region,…
Due to concerns about avian flu, the Department of Agriculture will not allow waterfowl to enter poultry competitions at the Delaware State Fair next…
The avian flu has wreaked havoc in many poultry farms across the country. Cases of the H5N2 virus have been found in 16 states, in the West, Midwest and…