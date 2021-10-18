delaware department of agriculture

-
Residents who live or spend time in the Greenwood area are advised that a fox there tested positive for rabies.Delaware’s Division of Public Health (DPH)…
-
Gov. John Carney got a first hand look at the Delaware State Fair Thursday.Carney spent the day touring just about everything the fair has to offer,…
-
The state is continuing its effort to preserve farmland in Delaware.The Delaware Agricultural Lands Preservation Foundation has now preserved more than…
-
Be careful in Sussex County this summer, two varieties of invasive poisonous plants have been spotted throughout the county. Poison Hemlock and Spotted…
-
This week was Pollinator Week—and pollinators play an important role in Delaware’s agricultural sector. Debbie Delaney, an associate professor of…
-
Schools are out for the summer and the Delaware Farm Bureau Foundation is rolling out its Ag Lab after it was sidelined by pandemic.The Ag Lab is a…
-
An educational farm in northern Delaware is ramping up production — hoping to reach more people. Coverdale Farm Preserve, run by the Delaware Nature…
-
The USDA has announced pandemic assistance for producers.Farmers and producers in Delaware who have felt the impact of coronavirus market disruptions are…
-
Delaware’s Department of Agriculture (DDA) warns First State residents about a potential salmonella risk.The risk appears to come from red-eared slider…
-
A 21-member Delaware Forest Service wildfire crew is spending the next week-and-a-half in Arizona to help battle a blaze in the Tonto National Forest.…