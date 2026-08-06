Sussex County will have more school-based health centers

Four new school-based health centers are coming to Sussex County.

The Delaware Department of Health and Social Services announced awards to establish the school-based health centers through the state’s Rural Health Transformation Program.

The goal is to expand access to preventative, primary and behavioral health services to areas that have fewer school-based health resources to improve health and support educational success for local students.

"When students have access to school-based health centers, they are more compliant with their care needs. They can get services like physicals and athletic evaluations and things like that without placing a burden on families,” said Christen Linke Young is DHSS Secretary. “And it's a particularly critical intervention for students with behavioral health needs, where finding a therapist or mental health professional can be really challenging. By co-locating that service in the school it really removes barriers to families."

The awards include Nemours Children’s Health with Seaford Middle School, TidalHealth with Selbyville Middle School and Beebe Healthcare with Sussex Central Middle School and Georgetown Middle School.

There are currently 40 school-based health centers in the state, but nearly three-quarters are in New Castle County, and only two in Sussex County.

Young says it’s important to add more school-based health centers to Sussex County.

"In Sussex County, there is one primary care physician for every 2000 residents. It is critical that we take steps to bring healthcare into Sussex County communities, and think creatively about what we can do to make sure that everyone has the care they need," said Young.

The centers provide preventative, primary and behavioral health services where students spend the bulk of their day making it easier for them to access care.