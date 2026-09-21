Zach Bryan big crowds to Dover

Country music artist Zach Bryan held a pair of concerts in Dover over the weekend.

Dover Motor Speedway’s “The Woodlands” venue announced it would host the country singer’s "With Heaven on Tour” earlier this year.

Speedway officials estimate the crowd for each day was somewhere around 30-40,000, and many were likely from out of state.

Dover Motor Speedway Vice President of Marketing & Communications Gary Camp.

“He wasn’t playing Philadelphia or Baltimore venues, and in lieu of that he came to play The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware. If you wanted to get your Zach Bryan in, the spot to do it was in Dover this weekend.” he told DPM.

Camp says while he doesn’t have any official traffic data, they did hear that many of the concert goers caused serious traffic on Dupont Highway.

“From our perspective it was a great event. I think a lot of the fans that were in attendance would echo that sentiment. I think a lot of folks in the local community might not have been ready for what was coming. I did hear from some people that just weren’t aware that the show was happening and the magnitude of it all.” he said.

He adds some guests reported having a difficult time finding hotel room accommodations, suggesting many were staying the night in Dover following the show.

Camp says The Woodlands, an open-air venue surrounded by trees, was a change of pace on Bryan’s tour, noting most of the other venues on his schedule are stadiums.

Bryan’s tour will wrap up after 5 more dates, with the final stop being at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Alabama.