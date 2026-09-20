A new Amazon facility is coming to Middletown

Middletown’s mayor and council unanimously signs off on a new Amazon warehouse in the town.

The site, located off Middle Neck Road, had already been approved for a possible manufacturing facility by council last year. But, since then, Amazon made the property’s owner an offer, and at a meeting on Monday, the developer was back in front of council with a new plan to replace the old proposal.

Alex Heinzel with Bluewater Property Group told council members that the new facility is going to be smaller and make less of an impact than the previous site plan.

“This is a lower intensity building, has a lower height, drops from five stories at 139 feet to two stories at 52 feet,” he explained. “The total building area is roughly half, from about 3.9 million [square feet] to approximately 1.95 [million square feet].”

He also contended that the new facility will bring economic benefits for the town.

“Typically, these buildings are assessed at a value of over $90 million to the tax base. They will provide at least 500 permanent full-time jobs at an average wage of $22.50 per hour, and they will also employ more than 300 construction jobs,” he said.

This proposal is a companion building to one located across the road which has already been greenlit by the town. Heinzel said that because the infrastructure was planned to support both buildings, it will scale without further changes being needed.

Mayor and council approved the project changes unanimously.