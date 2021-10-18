-
State lawmakers begin pulling together the final version of next year’s budget. The Joint Finance Committee Tuesday spent the first day of budget markup…
State lawmakers are questioning why the Department of Health and Social Services is failing to meet its requirement to fully fund intellectual disability…
The Division of Public Health reviewed its coronavirus response with state lawmakers Wednesday. What’s next as Delaware manages the COVID-19 pandemic was…
One of the state’s largest departments began its multi-day budget hearing Tuesday. Department of Health and Social Services secretary Molly Magarik parsed…
A temporary COVID-19 unit for the general public is in place at a Milford nursing home. It’s an effort to open up space in hospitals as capacity is tested…
Starting Tuesday, Delaware’s long term care facilities can apply to allow visitors to see their loved ones indoors. Since June, assisted living facilities…
The agency at the heart of Delaware’s coronavirus response will undergo a leadership change this summer. Delaware Department of Health and Social Services…
The Sussex County resident under investigation for the novel coronavirus disease this week has tested negative, public health officials announced…
Delaware’s Division of Child Support Services (DCSS) needs updated mailing addresses for all child support recipients. Delaware started sending child…
The Indian River Inlet Bridge and Route 1’s toll plazas are lit purple this month. The purple lights mark National Recovery Month in September.“Well in…