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Laurel School District's superintendent to step down at the end of the week

Delaware Public Media | By Joe Irizarry
Published October 26, 2026 at 6:48 PM EDT

Laurel School District Superintendent Shawn Larrimore is leaving this week.

According to the school district the decision came after discussions between Larrimore and Laurel School Board.

In a statement, it was announced that Director of Student Services Susan Whaley and Assistant Superintendent Ashley Giska will jointly assume the responsibilities of Superintendent.

The statement also says that Larrimore remains committed to supporting a smooth and orderly transition.

In 2024, Larrimore took time off following a suspected DUI arrest.
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Education Laurelschoolssuperintendent
Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
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