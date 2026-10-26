Laurel School District's superintendent to step down at the end of the week

Laurel School District Superintendent Shawn Larrimore is leaving this week.

According to the school district the decision came after discussions between Larrimore and Laurel School Board.

In a statement, it was announced that Director of Student Services Susan Whaley and Assistant Superintendent Ashley Giska will jointly assume the responsibilities of Superintendent.

The statement also says that Larrimore remains committed to supporting a smooth and orderly transition.

In 2024, Larrimore took time off following a suspected DUI arrest.