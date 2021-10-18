-
The mayor of Laurel earns a 10th term in office.John Shwed defeated challenger Mark Sikora 80 votes to 63 in Thursday’s Mayor and Town Council Election…
The weather may be mild now, but colder temps are on the way. And Code Purple shelters in Sussex and Kent Counties are set to open shelter/sanctuaries on…
The Woodland Ferry that travels the Nanticoke River in Seaford will be out-of-action until this summer.Delaware’s Department of Transportation (DelDOT)…
Clean up efforts in Southern Sussex County continue in the wake of Monday morning’s F2 tornado that roared through the towns of Laurel and Bethel. The Red…
It was a tornado that caused damage in parts of Southern Sussex County early Monday morning.The National Weather Service confirms an F2 tornado traveled…