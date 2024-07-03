Laurel School District reinstates superintendent following suspected DUI arrest

The Laurel School District announces Shawn Larrimore will resume duties as superintendent next week following a suspected DUI arrest last month.

In a statement, the district says during his absence, Larrimore has taken significant time to reflect, grow, and take important steps to ensure he meets the expectations of the School Board and the community.

The statement from the Board continues they have thoroughly reviewed the situation and believe Larrimore is dedicated to personal and professional development.

Larrimore was pulled over and arrested on Sussex Highway near Camp Road on a late Saturday night in May after he failed to move over or slow down as he passed two officers conducting a traffic stop on the shoulder.

Police say Larrimore refused a chemical test, but they obtained a blood sample via a search warrant and results are still pending.

The district did not respond to request for details on the decision.