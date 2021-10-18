-
Gov. John Carney is bringing back mask mandates for schools and state facilities. Following CDC guidance and after talking to school districts, Carney…
-
Kent County agreed to perform a countywide property reassessment. Chancery Court approved the settlement between Kent County and the plaintiffs NAACP…
-
Gov. John Carney is urging schools to resume hybrid learning after a switch to remote learning before the holidays.Carney called for a pause to in-person…
-
Some more school districts are moving to offer in-person learning options later this month—even as Delaware’s COVID-19 cases numbers trend up. At the…
-
Gov. John Carney says the state is leaning towards reopening schools with a hybrid between in-person and online learning. But a final decision won’t be…
-
Delaware’s largest teachers union wants districts to err towards a remote learning start to the school year this fall.The Delaware Department of Education…
-
The Delaware Department of Education is releasing its final guidance on planning to reopen schools this fall. But the state is holding off on deciding…
-
Gov. John Carney has directed all public schools in Delaware to close for two weeks to prepare for the potential spread of the new coronavirus. Public…
-
Delaware is receiving federal support to expand mental health services in some of its schools.It comes in the form of a $9 million competitive grant from…
-
The Brandywine School District switched its start date this year from before to after Labor Day.The decision of when to begin the school year is entirely…