More than 40 organizations statewide will receive grants from the Delaware Opioid Settlement Commission

The Delaware Opioid Settlement Commission announces over $12 million in grants for 42 organizations in its fourth round of funding.

The grants support opioid prevention, treatment, harm reduction and recovery initiatives across the state.

"Our goal here was a balanced portfolio to make sure that we do have a good mix of new grantees and old grantees, but also solid coverage from across the state. So Sussex County's equitably represented with Kent and New Castle that each is getting a fair share of funds," said Owens.

The awards followed a six-week application period closing in August, and a six-week evaluation of all submitted proposals before the announcement.

Owens notes about half of the 42 grants awarded are new awardees.

"We also try to diversify our strategies. So we want to put money into youth prevention and education, but also treatment for adults or professional development for staff or housing or reentry services,” said Owens. “So we have to make sure that (our) portfolio is balanced across geography needs strategies and new versus old grantees."

The Commission established a tiered funding model with three categories to support local grassroots efforts and major clinical program.

Eight Micro Grants provide funding of up to $10,000 to smaller organizations, 10 Mini Grants send between $10,000 to $30,000 to smaller organizations and projects addressing immediate needs.

24 General Grants award $30,000 or more to established organizations with experience addressing opioid and substance use disorders.

Micro Grants



Already Amazing Charitable Corporation

Diamond State Pearls, Inc.

Firm Foundation Recovery, Inc.

Network Connect, Inc.

Serenity Place, Inc.

Teach21 Enrichment, Inc.

Trauma Matters Delaware

Voices Still Speaking, Inc.

Mini Grants



Delaware State University

Edgemoor Community Center, Inc.

Give Me Credit for Trying, Inc.

Lotus Recovery Center of Prices Corner, LLC

Network Connect, Inc.

Northeast Community Development Corporation

Novak’s House LLC

Serenity Place, Inc.

Twenty Two Gates LLC

General Grants

