Pilot program aims to help small businesses cut through red tape during inspection process

Delaware launches a pilot program to help small businesses avoid some of the hoops they have to jump through during the inspection process.

The pilot will be led by the Office of Small Business Access and both were established under Executive Order 21.

The Small Business Joint Inspection Pilot creates one coordinated process for new businesses, replacing multiple websites and applications while streamlining inspection visits.

Previously, new business owners mostly applied for permits and licenses across several state agencies, using different websites and resources for each requirement.

Office of Small Business Access director Anastasia Jackson says there are several participating state agencies.

"It includes state liaisons from the State Fire Marshal office, Delaware Division of Public Health through Department of Health and Social Services, DNREC, DelDOT, and we've also included the Office of Alcohol and Beverage Control,” said Jackson. “So if you are a new business that falls within the eligible businesses that we have listed, you are able to participate."

Types of businesses eligible include retail stores and markets; art galleries; hair salons, barbershops, and spas; non-franchise restaurants, bars, and taprooms; coffee shops and cafes; childcare facilities, including home-based businesses; fitness centers; furniture stores; ice cream shops; laundromats; and small-business-owned manufacturing, packaging, and distribution facilities.

Jackson explains how certain business types were chosen.

"The reason we selected those business types is those were the highest volume of businesses that we've seen come in are those specific kind. So that's what made more sense to make sure it's the businesses that people are typically opening," said Jackson.

Only new business owners that have not yet opened and need to complete applications with the state agencies are eligible for the pilot.