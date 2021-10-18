-
State environmental regulators cited an asphalt plant for releasing excess dust in an area where residents already complain of poor air quality. DNREC…
-
DNREC is temporarily closing the Augustine Beach Boat Ramp near Port Penn for dredging. The ramp and intertidal beach on the south side will periodically…
-
Delaware’s environmental agency says there are fewer songbirds mysteriously dying.DNREC still can’t explain why it’s had more than 150 reports statewide…
-
White Creek was listed as the highest priority for dredging in a recent survey of Delaware’s waterways. And the process of making White Creek safer to…
-
Gov. John Carney got a first hand look at the Delaware State Fair Thursday.Carney spent the day touring just about everything the fair has to offer,…
-
One of the biggest clean water initiatives in state history was signed by Gov. John Carney this week. The Clean Water for Delaware Act strengthens the…
-
The state has issued an air quality warning for Wednesday.A cold front is pushing smoke from Canadian and west coast wildfires into Delaware, increasing…
-
The state gets $50 million to put toward efforts to deal with contamination by a group of toxic legacy chemicals. It’s not determined yet how the money…
-
Since May, wildlife officials and scientists along the East Coast and Midwest have been tracking a surprising number of sick or dying birds – but remain…
-
With this year’s legislative session complete, lawmakers are setting their sights on next January.The Delaware Legislative Black Caucus has announced some…